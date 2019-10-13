Athletics Review: Donegal Novice Cross Country Championships

The Donegal Novice Cross Country Championships took place in Mullaghderg on Sunday.

Natasha Kelly of Finn Valley AC won the women’s novice section.

She also helped her team Finn Valley AC win the team section.

The men’s novice section saw a Finn Valley AC one two as John McFadden won the race with Shay Carlin in second.

Finn Valley AC made it a double team victory when their men won the men’s team novice section.

Patrick Brennan won The New Mills 10 kilometer race on Sunday finishing 12 seconds ahead of Danny Mooney who finished second.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…