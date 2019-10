St Eunan’s have beaten Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 to 0-9 to win the Donegal Senior C Football Championship.

In a tight game Mac Cumhaill led 0-5 to 0-3 at half time before St Eunan’s scored 1-3 in the final 12 minutes of the game to run out victorious.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to a delighted St Eunan’s manager Alan O’Connell…