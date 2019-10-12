Sean McBrearty proud of his Letterkenny Gaels side after their Donegal Junior Championship Final defeat to Buncrana

By
admin
-
Photo @officialdonegal Twitter

Letterkenny Gaels manager Sean McBrearty is proud of his Letterkenny Gaels side who lost their first ever Donegal Junior Championship final to Buncrana on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-8.

Letterkenny Gaels led at half time 2-4 to 1-3 and were level in the game with just a few minutes to go but a Darrach O’Connor goal and a point added to a Caolan McGonagle point put Buncrana five ahead.

Conor McBrearty scored a late free to close the gap to four but it wasn’t enough to stop Buncrana claiming The McCloskey Cup.

After the game, Ryan Ferry spoke to Sean McBrearty…

