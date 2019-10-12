Sean McBrearty proud of his Letterkenny Gaels side after their Donegal Junior Championship Final defeat to Buncrana

Letterkenny Gaels manager Sean McBrearty is proud of his Letterkenny Gaels side who lost their first ever Donegal Junior Championship final to Buncrana on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-8.

Letterkenny Gaels led at half time 2-4 to 1-3 and were level in the game with just a few minutes to go but a Darrach O’Connor goal and a point added to a Caolan McGonagle point put Buncrana five ahead.

Conor McBrearty scored a late free to close the gap to four but it wasn’t enough to stop Buncrana claiming The McCloskey Cup.

After the game, Ryan Ferry spoke to Sean McBrearty…