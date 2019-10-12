Ronan Boyce makes Ireland debut in Sligo

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce made his Republic of Ireland u19 debut on Friday night coming on as a 2nd half substitute against Denmark in the friendly series in Sligo.

Boyce, a former Swilly Rovers underage player made his senior debut for Derry City in the victory over Cork City at the end of last month and was called up by Ireland Manager Tom Mohan earlier this week.

Ireland lost the game on Friday 1-0 and the two sides will meet again on Monday.

Mohan is using the Danish double-header in preparations for the upcoming Qualifying Round games against Switzerland, Austria and Gibraltar.