Inishowen’s Joe McGonigle and co-driver Ciaran Geaney were pipped for second spot in the Donegal Harvest Rally by just half a second.

Driving the BMW Mini, the Muff driver pushed hard throughout – with a couple of fastest stages – and in the end finished just behind Donagh Kelly and overall winner Callum Devine.

Nevertheless, it was a good day at the office for McGonigle in a rally that was returning to Inishowen for the first time in eight years.