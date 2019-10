Frosses Donagh Kelly was grinning with enthusiasm after finishing second with his co-driver Monaghan’s Conor Foley in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally.

In their first outing in the new Volkswagen Polo R5 they put in some great times over the nine special stages in Inishowen.

Kelly said he was really pleased with the car, describing it as “brilliant” and was well pleased with second spot.

He spoke with Chris Ashmore.