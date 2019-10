Finn Harps may have suffered their 21st defeat of the season at Shamrock Rovers on Friday night but with UCD losing at Cork City it means the gap at the bottom stays at six points with two games left.

With a 17 better goal difference Harps can look ahead to the the Relegation/Promotion Play Off series.

After their 1-0 defeat at the Tallaght Stadium, Ollie Horgan told Macdara Ferris that the Play Offs present a difficult challenge for the Premier Division side.