There’s said to be a lot of confusion at the new roundabout adjacent to the former Unifi site in Letterkenny.

Motorists are reportedly finding it difficult over deciding what lanes to use approaching the roundabout while alack of yellow boxes is also causing problems.

The Roads Safety Engineer at Donegal County Council is to investigate the matter further.

Cllr Michael McBride says he has received numerous complaints and hopes the issues can be addressed quickly.