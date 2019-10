LYIT Donegal have made it three wins from three games in the National Basketball Division One.

They defeated Limerick Sport Eagles 97-66 in UL, Limerick.

Manny Payton was LYIT’s top scorer with 26 points, closely followed by Andrew McGeever who scored 24.

The win puts LYIT Donegal joint top of the Division with Tradehouse Central Ballincollig with just six points score difference separating the two sides.