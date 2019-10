Trillick and Errigal Ciaran will contest the Tyrone Senior Football Final on Sunday in Omagh.

Errigal haven’t lifted the O’Neill Cup since 2012 while Trillick are looking to be kingpins of the Red Hand County for the first time since 2015.

Francis Mooney has been looking ahead to the game with Errigal’s John Devine but first Trillick attacker Niall Gormley…

Former Tyrone star John Lynch looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Tom Comack