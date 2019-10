A Donegal man facing prosecution for the murder of two soldiers has been extradited to Northern Ireland after handing himself in to gardaí.

John Downey of Ards, Creeslough is wanted by prosecutors in Northern Ireland over the alleged murders of two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers in 1972.

He handed himself in yesterday, after he lost an appeal to challenge the extradition in July this year.

He is due before Omagh Magistrates Court this morning.