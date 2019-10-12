Donegal GAA Results 12/10/19

Junior Football Championship Finals

A Final

Buncrana 2-12 V 2-08 Letterkenny Gaels

B Final 

Letterkenny Gaels 4-07 V 3-11 Urris

Intermediate Championship Relegation Play Off
(loser drops to Junior)

Naomh Ultan 1-12 V 1-08 Downings

Senior C  Football Championship

St Eunan’s 1-10 V 0-09 MacCumhaills

Senior Championship Relegation Play Off
(loser drops to Intermediate)

Ardara 2-14 V 3-08 Malin

Donegal Under 21 A Championships First Rd

Milford 0-10 v 1-09 Four Masters

Kilcar 2-07 v 0-09 Glenswilly

Naomh Columba 0-08 v 3-14 St Eunan’s

