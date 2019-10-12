Donegal GAA Results 12/10/19

Junior Football Championship Finals
A Final
Buncrana 2-12 V 2-08 Letterkenny Gaels
B Final
Letterkenny Gaels 4-07 V 3-11 Urris
Intermediate Championship Relegation Play Off
(loser drops to Junior)
Naomh Ultan 1-12 V 1-08 Downings
Senior C Football Championship
St Eunan’s 1-10 V 0-09 MacCumhaills
Senior Championship Relegation Play Off
(loser drops to Intermediate)
Ardara 2-14 V 3-08 Malin
Donegal Under 21 A Championships First Rd
Milford 0-10 v 1-09 Four Masters
Kilcar 2-07 v 0-09 Glenswilly
Naomh Columba 0-08 v 3-14 St Eunan’s