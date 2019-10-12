Devine leads the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally after morning stages

Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in a Ford Fiesta R5 led the Boathouse Redcastle and Bailey Niteclub Donegal Harvest Stages Rally after the first three of nine stages.

They led by 3.5 seconds from Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a VW Polo R5 with Inishowen’s Jospeh McGonigle up in third, 9.7 seconds further back.

Donegal Kelly and Conor Foley, also in a new Polo R5, were in fourth a mere half a second behind third.

Making up the top five was Kevin Gallagher in the Darian T90 with Ger Conway on the notes.

Callum Devine spoke to Chris Ashmore…

Chris also spoke with Josh Moffett…