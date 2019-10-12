Clerk of the Course pleased with running of Donegal Harvest Rally – see the full results

The Donegal Harvest Stages Rally is being heralded as a great success.

It returned to Inishowen for the first time in eight years, and there was plenty of competition in the big field, with a considerable number of local entrants.

The rally was won by Derry’s Callum Devine with Donagh Kelly second and Joe McGonigle third. Josh Moffett was fourth while Kevin Gallagher, in fifth in the Darian T90, was first in Class 14.

Carndonagh’s Aaron McLaughlin and Redcastle’s Darren Curran had a fine run and were sixth overall.

Clerk of the Course Tony Boyle paid tribute to all who had assisted in making the event happen.