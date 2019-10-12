Charity warn over ‘cruel kitten dumping epidemic in Donegal’

There’s said to be an epidemic of kittens being dumped in plastic bags and boxes throughout Donegal this year.

This included two kittens sealed inside a plastic bag filled with water which was then left in a bin outside a takeaway in Ballybofey.

Less than a week later, two more kittens were found left inside a carrier bag on the main street in Killygordon, which proved to be the start of a spate of kitten dumping around Donegal.

Under Irish Law it’s an offence to abandon an animal, including kittens or unwanted cats.

Spokesperson for Donegal Animals in Need Etta McMullan says their organisation is finding it difficult to cope with the situation: