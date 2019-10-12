Callum Devine gives his reaction after winning Donegal Harvest Rally

Calum Devine on his way to a win on the Harvest Rally. Photo Brian McDaid / Cristeph Studio

Derry’s Callum Devine and Brian Hoy rounded off a great year with victory in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally.

They won by 25.6 seconds in their Ford Fiesta R5 from Frosses man Donagh Kelly and co-driver Conor Foley from Monaghan, who were in their first outing in the new Volkswagen Polo 5. Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney were third in a BMW Mini, just 0.5 seconds behind.

Speaking at the finishing ramp, Devine was delighted with his first win of the year at the end of nine special stages in Inishowen.

 

