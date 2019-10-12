Calls on County Council to fund works on College Farm road

There are urgent calls on Donegal County council to find a way to fund upgraded works on a section of College Farm road in Letterkenny.

The road is said to fall between two stools, as it’s neither under the Councils responsibility for maintenance nor does it qualify for LIS funding.

The route is said to be in serious state of disrepair with residents now exploring the option of funding the upgraded works themselves.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it wouldn’t take much for the Council to carry out the job that needs to be done.