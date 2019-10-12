Buncrana win Donegal Junior Football Championship with victory over Letterkenny Gaels

Buncrana are Donegal Junior Football champions after they defeated Letterkenny Gaels 2-12 to 2-8.

Conor McBrearty scored two penalties to put Letterkenny Gaels 2-4 to 1-3 ahead at half time.

Buncrana battled back and finished the game strongly with Darrach O’Connor coming off the bench to kick a goal and a point to put Buncrana 2-12 to 2-7 ahead, with just minutes left on the clock.

Letterkenny Gaels got the last score of the game but it was just too late as Buncrana ran out four point winners.

Ryan Ferry was at O’Donnell Park for Highland Radio Sport…