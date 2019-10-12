Ardara secure Donegal Senior Football status with Play off win over Malin

Ardara have secured their Donegal Senior Football status after they defeated Malin on a scoreline of 2-14 to 3-08.

The result means that Malin are relegated into the Donegal Intermediate Championship for next season.

Malin started the brightest and led 2-1 to 1-1 after just 10 minutes.

At half time Malin led 2-6 to 1-2 and scored their third goal of the game eight minutes into the second half.

Ardara fought back and found themselves ahead for the first time in the game with just four minutes left.

They then outscored Malin three points to one to secure their Donegal Senior Football status for 2020.