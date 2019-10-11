Urgent meeting sought regarding Inishowen/ Letterkenny bus route

An urgent meeting is being sought between Local Link and public representatives in Inishowen to ensure a comprehensive bus service to Letterkenny continues as a new operator takes over the route on Monday.

Following North West Busways announcement that it is no longer operating its Inishowen to Letterkenny service, local Link will take over the Moville to Letterkenny route as well as a Moville to Carndonagh service.

While McGonagle Coach and Bus Hire will be operating the Carndonagh to Letterkenny route.

However, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it is vital the full service is provided: