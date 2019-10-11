Setanta and St Eunan’s start Ulster Hurling campaigns

The Ulster Club Hurling Championship starts for two Donegal club’s on Sunday at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Donegal Champions Setanta play Lamh Dearg of Keady in the Intermediate First Round while the first game at 12.45pm feature’s St Eunan’s against Gort Na Mona of Antrim in the Junior Championship.

Having missed Declan Coulter through the Donegal campaign, he is fit again for Setanta’s clash with the Armagh side.

Setanta Manager Paul Campbell feels it will be a big ask for his side but is confident they will give Keady a game…

St Eunan’s are making their first ever appearance in Ulster hurling. The beaten Donegal finalist’s haven’t played a competitive game since losing to Setanta.

Manager Tom Hennessy is hoping having home advantage at the O’Donnell Park can count on game day…