There’s been a 24% increase in the number of people arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal during the period from August 2018 to August 2019.

Gardai say between September 2017 and August 2018 there were 336 arrests for driving under the influence and 416 arrests during the same period the following year.

Over the past two weekends 20 people were arrested in the county for drink or drug driving.