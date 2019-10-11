Raphoe BC in Hull for contest with St Paul’s

Under the stewartship of Peter O’Donnell, a Raphoe select are travelling to Hull in England to face a highly-rated St Paul’s on Saturday evening in the Kingston Suite at the KC Stadium, home of former English Premier side Hull City FC.

In the headline event on the night, current Elite champion Kieran Molloy, of the Oughterard BC in Galway locks horns with Yorkshire’s hottest amateur boxing property Harvey Lambert in a contest that has the making of an explosive showdown that could go right down to the wire – or may not go the scheduled distance.

In the Youths 69kg division, Raphoe’s hammer-handed Ulster nine-county champion Liam McMonagle faces the durable Ryan Dickens. The Donegal puncher is on a roll at the moment as he’s won seven of his last eight outings.

Raphoe’s former flamboyant lightweight star Dennis Lafferty, who now runs Donegal’s newest club, Lifford A.B.C., will come up against rugged St Paul’s southpaw Naseem Stowell at 64kg in a contest that has the makings of an edge of the seat bout.

Tyrone’s jovial Jude Gallagher has been matched with Hull’s rising star Blaine Lambert and the Two Castles flyweight, who has 10 national titles and is a former World and European Youth bronze medallist, will be looking to get back to winning ways after his untimely exit at the European Youths in Bulgaria this summer.

Raphoe’s Aaron McDaid, Daire Feeney and Tom Doherty face stiff opposition and Derry’s National Youth champion Ethan McCaul (St Joseph’s BC) is paired with former British schoolboy champion Teddy Jackson in what could be a mouth-watering inside the distance battle as both boxers carry fistfuls of power.

Meantime, Cookstowns livewire Teo Alin will have to pull out all the stops to dispose of the granite-jawed Leon Moulds in the lightweight division.

The special guest on the night is Hull’s favourite boxing son, former Olympic champion and current pro fighter Luke Campbell who beat John Joe Nevin in the London 2012 final.

Raphoe Select v St Paul’s BC, Hull

Aaron McDaid (Raphoe) v Joey Young

Declan McNamee (St John’s, Derry) v Will Fenton

Cealan Doherty (Two Castles) v Jack Lambert

Ben Cooke (St John’s, Derry) v Bailey Millar

Liam McMonagle (Raphoe) v Ryan Dickens

Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) v Blaine Lambert

Daire Feeney (Raphoe) v Jibrain Khan

Ethan McCaul (St Josephs, Derry) v Teddy Jackson

Tom Doherty (Raphoe) v Kyle Durnain

Dennis Lafferty (Lifford, Donegal) v Naseem Stowell

Teo Alin (Cookstown) v Leo Moulds

Kieran Molloy (Oughterard, Galway) v Harvey Lamber