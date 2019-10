Three areas in Letterkenny have been described as public lighting black spots will calls on Donegal County Council to address the issue.

Convent Road, College Road and the area around the Cathedral are all said to be significantly lacking in lighting with concern over health and safety as the dark evenings draw in.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says there have been instances of antisocial behaviour in the area and this small amount of work would go a long way in making local residents feel at ease: