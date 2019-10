Over €230,000 in funding has been sanctioned for Donegal’s Food Coast Project.

The Donegal Local Enterprise project was 1 of 16 selected to share in a new €2.5 million LEO Competitive Fund.

The funding will go towards a full-time executive for two years, marketing, a food cluster as well as a productivity programme and a best practice visit.

Head of Enterprise Donegal Michael Tunney says the funding will enable them to drive the project forward: