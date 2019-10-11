Man sustains slash wounds during altercation in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an altercation at licenced premises at Strand Road in Derry on Tuesday evening last.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Donnell said that they believe that a fight started inside the premises, at around 9pm, between two groups of males which then carried on outside near to the junction with Great James Street.

One male sustained a number of slash type injuries to his face which required him to attend hospital for treatment.

The area in which this altercation took place would have been busy with cars and pedestrians passing by and police are appealing to anyone who saw this incident or maybe captured footage on a dash-cam to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101.