Investigation launched following arson at house in Dunnamanagh

Investigations are continuing into an arson attack on a property in the Strabane area on Wednesday night.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell says they received a report at around 9pm of a fire at a house in the Glenagoorland Road area of Dunnamanagh.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire which has started outside the front window of the house had been extinguished by a neighbour.

Scorch damage was caused to the front of the property however, there were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact detectives in Strabane.