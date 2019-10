Health and safety concerns over a link road in Letterkenny are back under the spotlight.

Windyhall road is becoming an ever popular escape route for motorists due to the vast amount of road works on-going around the town.

The minor route is also home to a T junction, linking the area to the Long Lane with people finding it extremely difficult exiting that onto Windyhall.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it’s a very serious issue and hopes that improvements can be made: