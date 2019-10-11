Final Marathon Prep Evening with Teresa McDaid

If your set to compete in the Dublin Marathon at the end of the month, Teresa McDaid is holding a Final preparation advice evening at the Aura Leisure Centre on Monday the 14th October.

Teresa, who just returned as Ireland Team Manager from the World Athletics Championships in Doha will have all the tips for the run in to the event and what to do with the afters.

There will be expert advice on how to reach your goal, how to deal with the marathon environment and what is best to do on race day.

Make sure you have all the boxes ticked by going along to the evening in Letterkenny next Monday.