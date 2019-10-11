‘Fed up’ with rhetoric being churned out by Government – MAG

The Mica Action Group say they, along with affected homeowners in Donegal are becoming fed up with the usual rhetoric that is being churned out by Government.

In a letter issued to the group, Housing Minister Damien English failed to disclose further details of the redress scheme or when it is to be rolled out.

The Minister said the full terms and conditions of the scheme continue to be finalised while officials engage with the local authority to discuss implementation arrangements.

As part of Budget 2020 a €40 million funding pot for homes affected by defective concrete blocks in Mayo and Donegal was announced.

Eileen Doherty PRO of the Mica Action Group says the over 1,400 homeowners in Donegal are facing yet another winter without works commencing: