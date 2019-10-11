Donegal Intermediate Final – The Captains

The Cathal McLaughlin Cup is up for grabs on Sunday as Cloughaneely and St Nauls go head to head for the title of Donegal Intermediate Champions.

Cloughaneely made the decider through a semi final replay victory over Aodh Rua Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening in Convoy while St Nauls have had a few extra days to prepare from their victory over Naomh Brid.

Cloughaneely Captain Mark Harley says it’s an honour to captain his side into a final…

St Naul’s Captain Shane Connelly says there are ready for the final…