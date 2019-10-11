Donegal Deputy challenges social media giants on online regulations

A Donegal Deputy has confronted representatives of Facebook, Google and Twitter on online harassment and the need for increased regulation for the tech industry.

As recently appointed member of the Justice and Equality Committee, Deputy Thomas Pringle challenged the multinational companies on the legal loophole which allows them to avoid liability for content published on their site.

He says, there is a need for greater transparency as to what percentage of abusive posts are removed.

Deputy Pringle says in order for more action from the tech giants, additional legislation may be needed: