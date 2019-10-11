Council issue statement on MICA Redress Scheme

Donegal County Council say that the recent announcement by Government of funding for the Mica Redress Scheme in Budget 2020 is a welcomed development.

In a statement this afternoon, the local authority has confirmed that engagement is ongoing with officials in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in relation to the details of the scheme, including enabling regulations, with the objective of concluding this work as soon as possible.

The Council is also making preparations for the work in relation to the administration of the scheme so that when the regulations enabling the opening of applications to the scheme come into effect it will be in a state of readiness to receive and process applications.