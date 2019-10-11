Concern periodic speed limits outside 3 Donegal schools are inadequate

It’s thought that periodic speed limits outside three Donegal schools are inadequate.

The speed limits signs were introduced outside, Lurgybrack, Illistrin and Magherabeg schools in recent times in a bid to curb the speed of vehicles approaching the areas.

All three schools are situated on national primary roads and there’s concern that the current signs don’t go far enough.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says in the interest of the health and safety, the Council need to review the situation and erect additional signage: