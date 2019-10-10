The Score – 10/10/19

The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

On this week’s edition of “The Score”, Diarmaid Doherty speakings with Finn Harps Gareth Harkin ahead of Friday’s clash with Shamrock Rovers.

Cloughaneely and St. Nauls will meet in Sunday’s Donegal Intermediate Final. We’ll hear from the Manager’s Michael Lynch and Barry Meehan.

We also look at the Ulster Club games for the Termon and Naomh Muire lady footballers and the Setanta and St Eunan’s hurlers.

Plus Aaron McLaughlin and Damien Gallagher on this Saturday’s Donegal Harvest Stages Rally while the special studio guest is Letterkenny co-driver Rory Kennedy who happens to know a bit more that just rallying.