Rockhill Rd from Old Town Bridge to close for four months

The Rockhill Road from the Old Town Bridge to the Greyrock/ Nestles Road in Letterkenny is to close for a period of four months as of Novermber 12th.

The temporary road closure will be in place until March 5th 2020 to facilitate the installation of a new

sewer and associated works.

The road closure will be lifted over the Christmas period during the last two weeks in November and the first two weeks in January.

Objections to the road closure can be made before 4pm on Wednesday October 16th.

Local Councillor Donal Coyle is urging people to have their say: