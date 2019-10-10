Private operator to run Carndonagh to Letterkenny bus route

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that a private operator has been selected to run the Carndonagh to Letterkenny bus route that was previously run by North West Busways.

Last month, North West Busways announced that it was to cease operating its Inishowen to Letterkenny service as of October 14th.

Local Link will now take over the route linking Moville and Letterkenny as well as a Moville to Carndonagh service while McGonagle Coach and Bus Hire will as of Monday, will be servicing the Carndonagh to Letterkenny route.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the commitment from the NTA and Local Link that the routes will continue to be serviced: