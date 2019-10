It’s hoped that the next round of LIS funding will provide money to resurface the avenue at Gartan.

The route is a popular walkway for both residents and tourists however it’s understood to be in a serious state of disrepair for some time.

Donegal County Council has committed to prioritising upgraded works as part of the next application process of LIS funding.

Local Cllr Michael McBride says the route is fast becoming an obstacle course and it’s imperative its addressed as a matter of urgency: