There’s been a cautious welcome given to an €81 million increase in the budget for an Garda Siochana.

As part of Budget 2020, Paschal Donohoe announced this week that there will be 700 new Garda recruits in the year ahead.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is imperative that Donegal benefits from the budget increase for the force.

He says, the county, at this stage, is playing catch up: