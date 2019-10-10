Harvest Rally – Aaron McLaughlin & Damien Gallagher

The Donegal Harvest Stages Rally returns to Inishowen this Saturday with the HQ at The Boathouse in Redcastle.

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley in the new Volkswagan Polo R5 will be the top seeds while local man Joseph McGonigle, Derry’s Callum Devine and Omagh’s Seamus Leonard will be looking to push at the front.

The modified top seeds will see Kevin Eve’s, Kevin Gallagher, Damien Gallagher and Damien Toner fight for the win.

The competitors will tackle nine stages, Coolcross, Iskaheen and the Bailey’s three times.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with two of the Donegal drivers ahead of the event – Escort man Damien Gallagher and Aaron McLaughlin who will compete in a Fiesta R5.

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE updates throughout the afternoon from Saturday’s Donegal Harvest Stages Rally in association with The Treehouse Bar & Restaurant Muff – The Home of great food in Inishowen.