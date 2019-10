Finn Harps place in the Premier Division Relegation Play Offs could be confirmed on Friday night.

Ollie Horgan’s side face a tough game against Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium and even if Harp lose and UCD are also beaten at Cork City, the Ballybofey side will be just about assured of fighting through the play off series.

Harps midfielder Gareth Harkin says they have to focus on their own game and not what happens elsewhere…