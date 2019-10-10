Gaels & Buncrana tussle for Dr McCloskey Cup

The race for the 2019 Micheal Murphy Sport’s and Leisure Donegal Junior Football title hots up on Saturday when Letterkenny Gaels and Buncrana will meet for the Dr McCloskey Cup at 4pm in the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

It’s an historic occasion for the Gael’s who are playing in their first Junior final since the founding of the club 23 years ago.

Kilcar native Sean McBrearty is the man leading the charge for Letterkenny Gaels…

Buncrana are battling to return to Intermediate football and will be tagged favourites as the club look for a second Junior title.

Captain Oisin O’Flaherty is expecting a tough game on Saturday…