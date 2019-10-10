GAA Programme – Donegal Junior Final

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm

On this week’s programme Tom Comack’s special guests are Buncrana clubmen Lawerence Hegarty and John Porter and Letterkenny officials Michael O’Connor and Mark McFadden.

It’s a big weekend for their respective clubs who meet in the Donegal Junior A Football Championship final on Saturday afternoon, in O’Donnell Park.

It is a doubly hectic weekend for Letterkenny Gaels. They also meet Urris in the Intermediate B Championship final.