Donegal Intermediate Final – The Managers

Cloughaneely and St Naul’s will battle it out for the 2019 Donegal Intermediate Football title this weekend.

That game will be played this Sunday 13th October at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, Throw – In 4pm.

Cloughaneely will have the favourites tag having played Division One football this year.

After an epic two games with Aodh Rua in the semi final, Cloughaneely Manager Michael Lynch is hoping momentum can take them to the title…

St Nauls Manager Barry Meehan watched Cloughaneely in Wednesday’s semi final replay and feels his side will need to improve for the final…