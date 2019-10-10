Donegal GRA sceptical over how much Garda budget will stretch

The Donegal GRA spokesperson says despite the fanfare surrounding an increase to the Garda budget for the year ahead, it won’t be enough to address major shortfalls within the force locally.

The Finance Minister announced an €81 million increase in the budget for An Garda Siochana earlier this week but concerns remain as to how far this will go when distributed across the country.

The Donegal Garda Division is thought to be majorly behind the curb in terms of resources and personnel with hopes that it will receive a funding injection.

GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor while hopeful, says it will take a lot to bring standards back up to previous levels: