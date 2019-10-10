Concern over motorists speeding towards Kilmacrennan

Serious concern has been raised over some motorists speeding towards Kilmacrennan.

Major road improvements have been undertaken on the stretch from Letterkenny towards Kilmacrennan however the speed limit drops suddenly from 100km to 50km on the approach road into the village.

It’s thought that flashing 60kmph flashing signs further out from the village would slow traffic down in a safer fashion.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District and local Cllr John O’Donnell is confident that further planned reviews will prove that this warranted: