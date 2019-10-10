Cllr hits out as flood affected families in West Donegal still without funding

A Donegal County Councillor claims people in West Donegal continue to be ignored by Government.

Its after Minister Joe McHugh announced earlier this week that a special flood fund was activated for properties damaged as a result of Storm Lorenzo in Donegal Town.

Meanwhile to date, no relief has been sanctioned for the West of the county which was badly affected by flooding at the end of August.

Donegal County Council has erected a temporary bridge in Bunbeg after the River Clady burst its banks, destroying a bridge and leaving a number of households cut off.

However, Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is calling on the Government to without any further delay step up to the mark: