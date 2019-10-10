Cllr calls for change in legislation for erection of masts

There are calls for a change in legislation when it comes to erecting masts after one appeared without prior notice in the Glencar area.

It’s understood that the mast went up overnight with residents said to be irate due to no consultation on the matter.

But under current planning legislation, such a mast is allowed to go up in a particular location before people are in a position to share their views on it.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says in the current climate, communities deserve to be treated better: