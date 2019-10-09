Warning over young children using outdoor gym at town park

Serious concern has been raised over young children using the outdoor gymnasium at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

It’s understood that there have been several instances of children using the equipment unsupervised with fears that the someone will be injured.

Despite calls for signage which would advise that the gym is unsuitable for young children, Donegal County council says that there are no current plans to do so.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says they must reconsider in the interest of health and safety: