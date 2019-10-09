School thankful brother & sister alive following crash in Donegal

The school principle of the Abbey Vocational School has expressed relief that nobody was killed after a brother and sister were struck by a vehicle after getting off a school bus yesterday.

The two teenagers are currently being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident which happened on the road between Mountcharles and Inver.

Their injuries while serious are not thought to be life threatening.

On news reaching the school of the collision, the Critical Incident Plan of the Abbey Vocational School was enacted.

The Principal and Deputy Principal immediately drove to the scene and followed onwards to the hospital to be with the injured students and their family.

The Student Support Team, the Critical Incident Team and the management and staff of the Abbey Vocational School are now following up necessary matters within the school community.

School staff are due to speak with students during the course of today. The National Educational Psychological Service and the Donegal ETB Senior Educational Psychologist, Mr Martin Gallen, will offer advice and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of the school community is attended to.

In a statement Ms Geraldine Diver, School Principal said that the priority for the management and staff is the wellbeing and welfare of the injured students and their family at this worrying time.

The Abbey Vocational School wish to compliment the emergency services, Letterkenny University Hospital and the school staff on their response to the critical incident. We are keeping the school community of the Abbey Vocational School updated and we now wish the students a speedy recovery following the accident. We also extend our best wishes to the drivers in their recovery period.”

Ms Diver also advised that should students or families have particular concerns to contact the school immediately.